Modi extends best wishes to first-time voters in Rajasthan, urges record turnout
November 25, 2023  09:03
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his best wishes to first-time voters in Rajasthan where polling for 199 member assembly seats began on Saturday morning.  

Taking to his official handle on social media platform X, PM Modi also urged voters to turn out in big numbers and register a record turnout.  

"Voting will be held today for the Rajasthan assembly. I request voters across all age groups to come out in big numbers and exercise their franchise. I would also like to convey my best wishes to all my young friends who are going to vote for the first time," Modi posted in Hindi on X, formerly Twitter.  

Voting began in 199 out of 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan on Saturday after days of hectic campaigning by major political parties, including the ruling Congress and BJP.  -- ANI
