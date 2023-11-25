Kin of 3 more trapped Odisha tunnel workers to reach Uttarakhand





The kin of the two other labourers from Odisha are already in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district where the incident occurred.





Labour commissioner N Thirumala Naik on Friday said one more official of the department will also travel to the site where two others are camping and providing all updates about the rescue operation to the government.





A total of 41 workers have been trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel.





"While family members of two workers are already in Uttarkashi, those of another three workers will travel there on Saturday morning," Naik said.





The state government is facilitating travel, food and accommodation of these family members, he said.





They will remain there till the completion of the rescue operation.





All the five trapped workers from Odisha are doing fine, Naik added.





Of the five workers, Khirod Nayak, Dhiren Nayak and Bisweswar Nayak are from Mayurbhanj district, while Bhagwan Bhatra and Tapan Mandal hail from Nabarangpur and Bhadrak districts respectively. -- PTI

