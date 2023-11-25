Initiated action over fake WhatsApp profile of DGP: J-K police





Any transaction with the account should be reported to the nearest police station or the cyber police station in Srinagar and Jammu, a police spokesman said.





Necessary action as warranted under law has been initiated, he said.





"A delinquent and fraudster has created a fake whatsapp profile using the number +99 8914128090. It has a photo of J&K DGP Rashmi Ranjan Swain (IPS) as DP (display picture)" he said.





"Since it is a fake profile created with malicious intentions, no one should reply or respond to this number, he added. -- PTI

The police on Friday said that a fake WhatsApp profile of director general of police Rashmi Ranjan Swain has been created with "malicious intent".