Huge cache of arms seized in J-K's Ramban

Huge cache of arms seized in J-K's RambanNovember 25, 2023 00:56
Security forces launched a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district and seized arms, ammunition and explosive material on Friday, officials said.
Acting on information about the presence of a huge cache of arms and ammunition in the forest area of Sarniyal, a joint team of police and Army personnel launched a search operation in the area, they said.
During the search operation, 113 rounds of 7.62 mm cartridges, three AK-47 magazines, seven rounds of 7.62 mm sniper rifle, five rounds of Pika rifle and two 9 mm cartridges were recovered, officials said.
The team also recovered three Chinese grenades, one Pakistani grenade, two barrel grenade launchers, as many detonators and fuses, an FM transreciever, a Pika belt and 300 grams of explosive, they said, adding further investigation has been initiated. -- PTI
