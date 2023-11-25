RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Heavy rains lash Chennai, parts of TN
November 25, 2023  10:58
Heavy rains lashed Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram districts and other parts of Tamil Nadu and the Regional Meteorological Centre warned of more rainfall in at least 12 districts on Saturday. 

The overnight rain caused a sudden inundation in several parts. 

Rumbling sounds of thunder and a flash of lightning here and there early in the morning greeted the people at a resplendent day break. 

Early risers braved the nippy weather during a lull to complete their morning walks before the sky opened up later in the day. 

Moderate rain with isolated thunderstorms were experienced at one or two places over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram districts and coastal areas of Villupuram and Cuddalore districts and Puducherry area, the Chennai RMC said. Significant rainfall in (mm) realised during the last 1-2 hours over Chennai were: Taramani ARG - 45.2; Meenambakkam AWS - 26; and NIOT-Pallikaranai ARG - 23.9, it said. 

A low pressure area is likely to form over the South Andaman Sea and neighbourhood around November 26 and it is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal on November 27, deputy director general, RMC, S Balachandran had said. -- PTI
