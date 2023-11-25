Couple dies in house fire near Mumbai, three family members rescued





The blaze erupted around 3.20 am, he said.





"The fire broke out on the first floor of the two-storey bungalow in Waghbil. The couple and other members of the family were asleep on the first floor when the incident took place," chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell Yasin Tadvi said.





On being alerted, the personnel of the local fire brigade unit as well as the RDMC rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.





They broke open the windowpanes and gained entry into the house to rescue the trapped family members, he said.





The couple was found unconscious in a bedroom.





The husband-wife duo along with other family members were rescued and the fire was doused by around 4.30 am, he said.





"All of them were rushed to a local hospital, where the couple - Abhimanyu Madvi and Ramabai (55) - was declared brought dead. They apparently died of suffocation as a result of smoke caused by the fire," Tadvi added. -- PTI

