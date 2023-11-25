RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Couple dies in house fire near Mumbai, three family members rescued
November 25, 2023  09:49
File image
File image
A 60-year-old man and his wife died of suspected suffocation after a fire broke out in their bungalow in Ghodbunder Road area of Maharashtra's Thane city in the wee hours of Saturday, while three of their family members were rescued, a civic official said. 

The blaze erupted around 3.20 am, he said. 

"The fire broke out on the first floor of the two-storey bungalow in Waghbil. The couple and other members of the family were asleep on the first floor when the incident took place," chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell Yasin Tadvi said. 

On being alerted, the personnel of the local fire brigade unit as well as the RDMC rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. 

They broke open the windowpanes and gained entry into the house to rescue the trapped family members, he said. 

The couple was found unconscious in a bedroom. 

The husband-wife duo along with other family members were rescued and the fire was doused by around 4.30 am, he said. 

"All of them were rushed to a local hospital, where the couple - Abhimanyu Madvi and Ramabai (55) - was declared brought dead. They apparently died of suffocation as a result of smoke caused by the fire," Tadvi added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Navdeep Saini Ties The Knot With Swati
Navdeep Saini Ties The Knot With Swati

Navdeep Saini married his long-time girlfriend, Swati Asthana.

BIG MOVE: Hardik Pandya set to rejoin Mumbai Indians?
BIG MOVE: Hardik Pandya set to rejoin Mumbai Indians?

With Mumbai Indians refusing to comment on the development, one would need to wait till November 26, the closing day for IPL's trading window.

'This is no ordinary man walking in'
'This is no ordinary man walking in'

'When you have the prime minister of a country walking into the dressing room, it is special.'

Rescuers plan manual drilling to bring out trapped tunnel workers
Rescuers plan manual drilling to bring out trapped tunnel workers

Drilling at the collapsed portion of the tunnel to rescue the trapped men was halted again on Friday night, in yet another setback to the multi-agency effort.

Pakistan Army Chief Is Now In Charge!
Pakistan Army Chief Is Now In Charge!

General Syed Asim Munir is now firmly ensconced as army chief after the May 9, 2023 upheavals, which were planned by Imran Khan's supporters to destabilise him, asserts Rana Banerji, who headed the Pakistan desk at RA&W.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances