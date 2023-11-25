RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Committed to achieving all aims of war: Netanyahu
November 25, 2023  09:41
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
After Hamas released the first batch of Israeli hostages, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that the nation is committed to returning of all the hostages from Gaza as it is "one of the aims of the war."  

In a video message posted on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Netanyahu said, "We just completed the return of the first of our hostages: children, their mothers and additional women. Each of them is an entire world."  

Reiterating Israel's commitment to the hostage deal, he further added by saying, "But I emphasise to you, the families, to you the citizens of Israel, we are committed to returning (of) all the hostages. This is one of the aims of the war and we are committed to achieving all the aims of the war."   

As part of the hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, the first group of Israeli hostages has been handed over to the staff of the International Committee for Red Cross, The Times of Israel reported.  

The 13 Israeli hostages in ambulances are heading from southern Gaza's Khan Younis to the Rafah crossing into Israel, The Times of Israel reported citing an Israeli official. 

The release of 13 hostages, who are mothers and children, is the first of four expected stages. 

Notably, Hamas has agreed to release some 50 hostages, which include women and children over the four days of the truce with Israel.  

In addition to the 13 Israeli hostages, Egypt's government media office said that it has successfully negotiated the separate release of 12 Thai hostages who were abducted during Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7, the report said. 

Thailand said it believes 26 of its citizens were taken hostage on October 7. -- ANI
