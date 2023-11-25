At least 11 killed in massive fire in Karachi shopping mall





The fire that broke out at around 7 am on the second floor engulfed the fourth, fifth and sixth floors of the shopping mall, but it was not clear what caused it.





Twelve fire tenders, a snorkel and around 50 firefighters were called to control the fire and rescue around 42 people in the building.





Chief Fire Officer Mubin Ahmed said that 11 people were killed and six injured in the blaze mostly due to smoke inhalation and panic as the electricity to the building had to be cut off to control the blaze.





Karachi Fire Rescue Commander Humayun Khan said the fire was probably caused by a short circuit.





Taking to X, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab said, "Fire has been extinguished & cooling process is going on. I can so far confirm 10 casualties & 22 persons have been injured."





However, police official Summaya Syed said that so far 11 bodies have been brought to two hospitals. Nine bodies were brought to Jinnah Hospital while two others were taken to Civil Hospital, she said, adding that the condition of six of those rescued was critical.





Mubin said they were still investigating the reason for the fire but just earlier this week, city planners and engineers at a seminar said they were sure some 90 per cent of structures in Karachi -- residential, commercial and industrial -- did not have fire prevention and firefighting systems.

