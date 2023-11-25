RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
All party meet on Dec 2 ahead of winter session
November 25, 2023  20:53
image
The government has convened an all-party meeting on December 2 ahead of the winter session of Parliament, sources said on Saturday.
 
The session will begin on December 4 and conclude on December 22.
Though the all-party meet is convened a day before the session begins, this time it has been advanced by a day apparently due to counting of votes for five states on December 3 where polls are underway.

The results of the assembly elections will have a major bearing on the session during which the government is keen to pass key bills.

The report of the Ethics Committee on the "cash-for-query" allegations against TMC MP Mahua Moitra will be tabled in Lok Sabha during the session.

The House will have to adopt the report before the expulsion recommended by the panel comes into effect.

Three key bills which seek to replace the IPC, CrPC and the Evidence Act are likely to be taken up for consideration during the session as the standing committee on Home has already adopted the three reports recently.

Another key bill pending in Parliament relates to the appointment of the chief election commissioner and election commissioners.

Introduced in the Monsoon session, the government had not pushed for its passage in the special session of Parliament amid protests from the opposition and former chief election commissioners as it seeks to bring on a par the status of the CEC and ECs with that of the cabinet secretary. At present, they enjoy the status of a Supreme Court judge. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

How dengue in India is linked to climate change
How dengue in India is linked to climate change

The transmission of dengue is closely associated with three key factors -- rainfall, humidity and temperature -- that dictate the geographies in which it spreads and the transmission rate of the viral infection caused by the dengue virus...

I have a role batting at No 5 that I have to fulfil: Tilak
I have a role batting at No 5 that I have to fulfil: Tilak

'I am learning how to finish games from Rinku as he is doing it consistently for India. I also want to do and hopefully in coming matches I will be doing that.'

Tunnel rescue op to take time, vertical drilling in next 24 to 36 hours
Tunnel rescue op to take time, vertical drilling in next 24 to 36 hours

We need to have patience as it is a dangerous operation,NDMA member Lt Gen (retd) Syed Ata Hasnain said.

Two-step selection process to pick wrestlers for Olympics
Two-step selection process to pick wrestlers for Olympics

Bajwa, when asked whether Indian grapplers will compete under the United World Wrestling (UWW) flag at the Paris Olympics since the Wrestling Federation of India has been banned by the international body, told PTI that, since the...

'If possibly Hardik was in the team in the final....'
'If possibly Hardik was in the team in the final....'

Not scoring quickly certainly became India's undoing.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances