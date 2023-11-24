RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Why was tunnel drilling work stopped last night?
November 24, 2023  09:13
image
So, what happened last night?
Drilling through the rubble to prepare an escape route for the 41 workers trapped at the Silkyara tunnel remained stalled on Friday morning, a day after another snag hit the rescue efforts, an official said. 

 The platform on which the drilling machine stands was being stabilised by shotcreting, the official said. 

 Boring through the rubble was put on hold again Thursday apparently after cracks appeared in the platform on which the drilling machine rests, in a fresh hurdle to the rescue of workers trapped inside for 12 days. 

 The dampener came hours after the operation resumed earlier in the day, following a six-hour delay to cut through an iron girder that came in the way of the auger machine late Wednesday night. 

 This is the third time that the drilling exercise has been halted since the multi-agency rescue mission began on November 12 after a stretch of the under-construction tunnel in Uttarakhand's Char Dham route collapsed. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

9 Excuses People Give For Not Investing
9 Excuses People Give For Not Investing

The amazing excuses given by people who don't invest their money abound, but you would be wise to ignore them. Excuses won't help you get ahead; they can only hold you back from the retirement you deserve, says financial planning advisor...

'The Himalayas always surprise you'
'The Himalayas always surprise you'

'You don't know what you are going to encounter every 10-20 metres.' 'These mountains are unpredictable.'

'We repeat the same mistakes'
'We repeat the same mistakes'

'We humans may not have not created natural disasters, but we have definitely amplified their impact.'

Former Paralympian Pistorius seeks parole again
Former Paralympian Pistorius seeks parole again

A spokesperson for South Africa's Department of Correctional Services said a parole board would consider Pistorius's case at a hearing on Friday, where they will decide if he should be released on parole.

A Tale Of 2 Halves: SKY And Inglis Show!
A Tale Of 2 Halves: SKY And Inglis Show!

With batters dominating the proceedings, India opened the T20I series against Australia with a thrilling two wicket win.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances