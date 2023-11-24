When will the Gaza war end? Israel says...





Ahead of the slated lull in fighting, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said Thursday that once the "short" temporary truce with Hamas ends, the military campaign would resume "with intensity" for at least two more months.





"What you will see in the coming days is first the release of hostages. This respite will be short," Gallant told troops of the Navy's Shayetet 13 elite commando unit.





"What is required of you in this respite is to organize, get ready, investigate, resupply arms, and get ready to continue."





"There will be a continuation, because we need to complete the victory and create the impetus for the next groups of hostages, who will only come back as a result of pressure," he added.





The hostage release deal, mediated by the US and Qatar will see at least 50 Israeli women and children taken hostage during the October 7 offensive be released.





In return, Israel will release 150 Palestinian prisoners, all of them women or minors as well as a four-day break in the conflict to provide essential humanitarian aid, The Times of Israel has reported. -- ANI

