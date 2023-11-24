'What happens in Myanmar may not stay in Myanmar'

"Analogies are never perfect fits, but they can help draw attention to key features and conceptual boundaries of an emergent situation being learned and probably make it easier for decision-makers to navigate their way in the highly complex matrix in Myanmar," writes former diplomat MK Bhadrakumar.





"The security situation developing in Myanmar holds long-term geo-strategic consequences for the integrity of India's northeastern region. A scenario like in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan is quite possibly in the making.