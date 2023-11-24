'What happens in Myanmar may not stay in Myanmar'November 24, 2023 10:59
"The security situation developing in Myanmar holds long-term geo-strategic consequences for the integrity of India's northeastern region. A scenario like in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan is quite possibly in the making.
"Analogies are never perfect fits, but they can help draw attention to key features and conceptual boundaries of an emergent situation being learned and probably make it easier for decision-makers to navigate their way in the highly complex matrix in Myanmar," writes former diplomat MK Bhadrakumar.
Read the column here.
TOP STORIES
Elections, festivities, and pollution weigh on India's cement demand
India's cement demand has consistently shown double-digit growth over the past few quarters, primarily driven by infrastructure spending. However, dealers and industry executives note that state elections, festival season, and, in some...