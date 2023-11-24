UP man moves police against Mitchell Marsh





The complaint was lodged on Tuesday by Pandit Keshav Dev, president of the Bhrashtachar Virodhi Sena, at the Delhi Gate Police Station in Aligarh.





"A complaint has been received. But so far a case has not been registered and further procedure will follow only after receiving a report from the cyber cell," Superintendent of Police (City) Mrigank Shekhar said.





Keshav Dev in his complaint alleged that the Australian cricketer had by his act insulted the people of India and disrespected the trophy, which was handed over to the winning team by "the prime minister of the country."





Australia won the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup defeating India in the final match on November 19 in Ahmedabad. Marsh was seen lounging after the match with his feet resting on the trophy.





His pictures with the pose that showed up on social media saw many people criticising, and several others, defending him.

