'Tunnel workers may be brought out this evening'





"The situation is much better now. Last night, we had to work on two things. First, we had to revamp the platform of the machine... Parsons Company had done the ground penetration radar, through which we got to know that for the next 5 meters, there is no metallic obstruction. This means that our drilling should be smooth. When we were taking out the debris, we got two mangled pipes..."

Update on the rescue mission of tunnel workers: Former advisor to PMO, Bhaskar Khulbe says, "We hope that we will be able to rescue them (workers) by today evening.