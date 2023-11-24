Tunnel rescue: 'Hope there'll be no more obstacles'

After more than a week's effort to rescue the 41 workers trapped in a portion of the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi, Additional Secretary Technical, Road and Transport Mahmood Ahmed on Friday said that the auger drilling machine, which developed some cracks on Thursday, has been reassembled and they hope to push the pipe further this time with no obstacles.





"The auger drilling machine has been reassembled. A new pipe will be put in after the welding, which will take two hours. After two hours, we will push the pipe inside the tunnel. We hope that we push the pipe further this time and will face no obstacles," Additional Secretary Ahmed said.





The rescue work continues as a portion of the under-construction tunnel from Silkyara to Barkot collapsed on November 12.





The debris falling in the 60-metre stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel trapped 41 labourers inside.





When asked about the total length of the pipe that has been inserted to rescue the workers, Ahmed said that two more pipes of 6 metres each have to be inserted to get a breakthrough.





"Two more pipes of 6 metres each have to be inserted. The first 6 metres, which reach 51-52 metres, with the next 6 meter-long pipe, we hope to breakthrough," he said.





"This is our own estimation and understanding. These estimations are based on certain realities but they are all assumptions and not to be taken exactly, but we hope to be there someway," he added.





Earlier, Bhaskar Khulbe, a former advisor to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), said a 2-metre part of the inserted pipe had to be cut off as it got compressed due to friction while drilling.





This happened after the auger heavy-duty driller encountered an obstruction and exerted more pressure on Thursday, he informed. -- ANI