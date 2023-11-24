RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rajouri encounter: Terrorists retired Pak soldiers
November 24, 2023  13:40
The body of a terrorist killed in the Rajouri encounter
Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Northern Command, on Friday said some of the terrorists who have crossed over into India from across the border are retired Pakistani soldiers.

Speaking to media persons after paying his last tributes to five soldiers, including two Army Captains, who lost their lives in the Rajouri firefight, Lt Gen Dwivedi said, "While we lost five our brave soldiers in the encounter, we also eliminated two dreaded terrorists. Our boys went after the well-trained and equipped foreign terrorists without giving any thought to their personal safety. This (taking out the dreaded terrorists) has dealt a major blow to the terror ecosystem and Pakistan. As per our estimation, 20-25 terrorists could still be operating in the area. We should be able to control the situation in a year's time with the help of locals."

Lt Gen. Dwivedi added that the terrorists were involved in the killing of innocent civilians in Dangri, Kandi and Rajouri and their elimination was a priority for the joint forces team involved in the operation.

"They may have received training in many countries, including Pakistan and Afghanistan. They were very well trained which is why it took us some time to eliminate them. Our boys fought with courage. Lance Naik Sanjay Bisht had promised to eliminate them within 7 days, and, the statement given by Captain MV Pranjal's father in Bengaluru (about how the family was waiting to hear from him and, instead, received his mortal remains) will motivate our soldiers to discharge their salient duties against all odds," Lt Gen. Dwivedi added.

He said since Poonch, in the Rajouri district, is connected with the rest of the country through a highway, there is a high probability of more terrorists lurking there.
