Rajouri encounter: Martyr's body to reach home today
November 24, 2023  14:12
image
The mortal remains of Captain M V Pranjal who was killed during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, will arrive in Bengaluru on Friday, Defence sources said. 

 The 29-year-old from 63 Rashtriya Rifles lost his life during an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Rajouri sector on Wednesday. 

 "Mortal remains of Capt Pranjal will arrive today at around 8 PM at HAL airport. Thereafter the mortal remains will be taken to his residence at Bannerghatta," the sources said. 

"Wreath laying and guard of honour will take place on Saturday morning followed by last rites." Son of M Venkatesh, retired Managing Director of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), Pranjal did his schooling at Surathkal in Dakshina Kannada district.
