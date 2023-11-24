Northern Army commander reviews operational situation in Rajouri

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Friday visited the Kalakote area of the Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir and reviewed the operational situation in the region.





The visit came a day after two foreign terrorists of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit, including the mastermind behind various attacks, were eliminated in a 36-hours-long gunfight with security forces in Bajimaal area of Rajouri's Darmsal.





Five army personnel -- Capt M V Pranjal, Capt Shubham Gupta, Hav Abdul Majid, Lance Naik Sanjay Bisht and Paratrooper Sachin Laur laid down their lives in the gunfight.





'Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Army Commander Northern Command, visited Kalakote area in Rajouri and reviewed the operational situation,' the Army's Northern Command wrote on X.





He was briefed on the recently conducted operation.





The Army Commander complimented and felicitated the gallant troops and Army Dog 'Domino' for a successful Operation in the most difficult terrain and harsh weather conditions, it said. -- PTI

