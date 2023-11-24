RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Northern Army commander reviews operational situation in Rajouri
November 24, 2023  22:33
image
Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Friday visited the Kalakote area of the Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir and reviewed the operational situation in the region.

The visit came a day after two foreign terrorists of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit, including the mastermind behind various attacks, were eliminated in a 36-hours-long gunfight with security forces in Bajimaal area of Rajouri's Darmsal.

Five army personnel -- Capt M V Pranjal, Capt Shubham Gupta, Hav Abdul Majid, Lance Naik Sanjay Bisht and Paratrooper Sachin Laur laid down their lives in the gunfight.

'Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Army Commander Northern Command, visited Kalakote area in Rajouri and reviewed the operational situation,' the Army's Northern Command wrote on X.

He was briefed on the recently conducted operation.

The Army Commander complimented and felicitated the gallant troops and Army Dog 'Domino' for a successful Operation in the most difficult terrain and harsh weather conditions, it said.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Bhanwala takes home bronze in 25m rapid fire World Cup
Bhanwala takes home bronze in 25m rapid fire World Cup

The 21-year-old Anish shot 27 in the final to win the bronze.

Tunnel drilling stops again, 41 workers remain trapped
Tunnel drilling stops again, 41 workers remain trapped

Drilling at the collapsed Silkyara tunnel to rescue 41 men trapped inside for 12 days was halted again on Friday, officials said.

IPL Trading: Is Hardik Pandya on his way out of Gujarat Titans?
IPL Trading: Is Hardik Pandya on his way out of Gujarat Titans?

With Mumbai Indians refusing to comment on the development, one would need to wait till November 26, the closing day for IPL's trading window.

Govt to aid citizens in filing deepfake FIR against social media cos
Govt to aid citizens in filing deepfake FIR against social media cos

The government will assist citizens in filing FIR against social media platforms for violation of IT rules in case they are aggrieved from objectionable content like deep fakes.

Mitchell Marsh faces legal storm over trophy stunt
Mitchell Marsh faces legal storm over trophy stunt

The complaint was lodged on Tuesday by Pandit Keshav Dev, the president of the Bhrashtachar Virodhi Sena, at the Delhi Gate Police Station in Aligarh.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances