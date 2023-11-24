RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
No hitches in NDRF's tunnel evacuation rehearsal
November 24, 2023  12:59
image
The NDRF on Friday conducted a rehearsal of how it would take its wheeled stretchers through the chute being prepared to rescue the 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel. 

 An NDRF personnel went through the passage, pushing a wheeled stretcher tied to a rope at the end of the tunnel and was pulled back up after completing the stretch. 

 A passage has been made using 800 mm diameter steel pipes through the rubble at the tunnel to rescue the workers who have been trapped inside for the past 12 days. 

 An NDRF personnel who went into the passage was lying on the wheeled stretcher facing downwards. There was enough room inside the pipes and he had no difficulty in breathing during the exercise, he said. 

 Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has been camping at Matli since Thursday to closely monitor the rescue operations. 

 A temporary camp of the chief minister's office has been set up there to help him perform his daily duties. The drilling and pushing pipes through the rubble has not yet been resumed at the tunnel. The rescuers have to drill 12-14 metres more through the rubble to reach the trapped workers on the other side. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Pakistan Army Chief Is Now In Charge!
Pakistan Army Chief Is Now In Charge!

General Syed Asim Munir is now firmly ensconced as army chief after the May 9, 2023 upheavals, which were planned by Imran Khan's supporters to destabilise him, asserts Rana Banerji, who headed the Pakistan desk at RA&W.

Qatari court accepts India's appeal on ex-Navy personnel's death sentence
Qatari court accepts India's appeal on ex-Navy personnel's death sentence

A Qatari court has accepted the appeal document on the sentencing of eight former Indian naval personnel to death, sources familiar with the matter said.

'Don't think anyone has the right to choose farewell Tests'
'Don't think anyone has the right to choose farewell Tests'

Former Australian cricketer Simon O'Donnell is not in favour of opening batter David Warner getting a farewell Test, saying no one should have the right to pick and choose the venue and date of his choice.

Review: The Village Fails To Impress
Review: The Village Fails To Impress

The Village starts off pretty well, but it required something more convincing than a bunch of creepy Gollum-like monsters to deliver the impact it should, observes Divya Nair.

How trapped workers will be pulled out from tunnel
How trapped workers will be pulled out from tunnel

An NDRF personnel went through the passage, pushing a wheeled stretcher tied to a rope at the end of the tunnel and was pulled back up after completing the stretch.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances