No change of guard at Rashtrapati Bhavan tomorrow
November 24, 2023  19:24
There will be no change of guard ceremony on Saturday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition that is held every week to enable a fresh group of the President's Bodyguards (PBGs) to take charge.

"The change of guard ceremony will not to be held tomorrow (November 25, 2023) at Rashtrapati Bhavan due to PBG's engagement in organising the President's Polo Cup Exhibition match," said the statement issued by the President's office. 
