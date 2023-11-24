Laggards and gainers in Sensex pack





During the day, it gyrated 207.59 points, hitting a high of 66,101.64 and a low of 65,894.05. The Nifty slipped 7.30 points or 0.04 per cent to 19,794.70.





On the weekly front, the BSE benchmark climbed 175.31 points or 0.26 per cent, and the Nifty advanced 62.9 points or 0.31 per cent.





"Global shares drifted on Friday in the absence of guidance from Wall Street, which was closed for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday. Investors were sceptical of whether the US Federal Reserve is done with interest rate hikes that kept risk appetite in check," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.





Among the Sensex firms, HCL Tech, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Nestle, Tata Motors, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement and Tata Steel were among the laggards.





On the other hand, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the major gainers.

In a highly volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex on Friday declined 47.77 points or 0.07 per cent to settle at 65,970.04.