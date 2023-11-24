RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Israel-Hamas truce begins, 13 hostages to be freed today
November 24, 2023  09:18
A four-day cease-fire between Israel and Hamas will begin on Friday morning, with civilian hostages and Palestinian prisoners set to be freed later in the afternoon, Qatar announced on Thursday, according to CNN.

 According to Majed Al-Ansari, a spokesperson for Qatar's foreign ministry, the cease-fire will begin at 7 am local time, with 13 women and children captives set to be released at 4 pm. 

 According to Al-Ansari, the list of captives scheduled to be freed has been sent to the Israeli intelligence service, Mossad. 

 The Qatari spokesperson stated that Mossad will provide the Qataris with a list of Palestinian inmates who are likely to be released. 

"Whenever we have both lists confirmed, this is when we can begin with the process of getting people out," the official went on to say, according to CNN. 

 The prisoners will be transferred from two jails, Damon and Megiddo, both southeast of Haifa, to the Ofer prison, south of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, for final Red Cross examinations. -- ANI
