Israel doubles fuel, cooking gas entry into Gaza
November 24, 2023  15:10
An injured Palestinian woman. Mohammed Salem/Reuters
An injured Palestinian woman. Mohammed Salem/Reuters
Israel announced that four tankers with fuel and four tankers with cooking gas entered the Gaza Strip on Friday, the first day of what is meant to be a four-day cease-fire. 

 Israel has agreed to allow the delivery of 130,000 litres of fuel a day into besieged Gaza for humanitarian needs for the duration of the truce. This would be roughly twice the amount permitted previously, but still only a small portion of Gaza's daily needs, estimated at more than 1 million litres. 

 For most of the past seven weeks of war, Israel had barred the entry of any fuel to Gaza, claiming it could be used by Hamas for military purposes. United Nations aid agencies pushed back against such claims, saying fuel deliveries were closely supervised and urgently needed to avert a humanitarian catastrophe.
