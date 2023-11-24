IDF preps to receive first Hamas hostages

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has posted on X that they have 'completed preparations to receive the released hostages upon their return to Israel from Gaza'.



According to a report in Reuters, Israeli military guard would fly home the first women and children released by Hamas.



'In coordination with government ministries and security authorities, we have prepared to quickly receive the released hostages and give them all the necessary support,' the IDF posted on X.



'We have readied several locations dedicated to their initial reception, which include the necessary medical provisions. After the initial reception and medical treatment, they will continue to hospitals where they'll be reunited with their families,' it said.



The IDF showed images of dolls, colourful throw rugs and personal hygiene kits that have been sent to locations scheduled to receive the first 13 hostages.



An Israeli official was quoted as saying by Reuters that military helicopters would take part in the repatriation. He also suggested that the hostages would be picked up from an Egyptian airport near Gaza. -- Agencies

