HC notice to UP dy CM in 'fake degree' case





Justice Rajbir Singh has given the order issuing a notice on the criminal revision petition filed against Keshav Prasad Maurya, currently the deputy chief minister of the state, and has given time in four weeks to file a reply on the 327-day delay condonation petition in filing the revision petition. The order was issued while hearing the petition of Diwakar Nath Tripathi, a resident of Prayagraj.





The Deputy CM has been accused of taking advantage of fake documents and sought a reply to the notice within four weeks.





The next hearing of the petition will be on December 21.





Advocate Kamal Krishna Rai argued the petition.





In the petition, the validity of the order of the opposition Maurya, along with the orders of the Subordinate Court Prayagraj and the Juvenile Justice Board, to cancel the application for registering an FIR in the case of taking benefits through fake documents, has been challenged.





It was alleged that Maurya had obtained the licence of a petrol pump on the basis of a fake degree and had also contested elections five times on the basis of the same degree. -- ANI

