Gaza horror: 14,800+ deaths, including 5,850 kids
November 24, 2023  10:44
Mass graves for Gaza dead. Mohammed Salem/Reuters
The death toll in Gaza from the Israeli offensive since October 7 has risen to 14,854, with 5,850 children among the casualties, CNN reported, citing Hamas authorities in the Strip. 

 Obtaining current figures has become a challenging task due to Israel's ongoing air and ground campaign, CNN reported, adding that the Palestinian Health Ministry in Ramallah, on Monday, reported 12,700 casualties, drawing data from sources in the Gaza Strip. 

 Recent health updates indicate communication disruptions in Gaza, hindering accurate data collection, the report noted. 

 The chief of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Martin Griffiths, stood by the casualty figures they quoted, adding that they rely on data from Gaza. "We don't put these figures out without thought," CNN reported Griffiths as saying.
