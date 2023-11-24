Filmmaker Raj Kumar Kohli dies

Filmmaker Raj Kumar Kohli diesNovember 24, 2023 11:59
Veteran film director Raj Kumar Kohli passed away in Mumbai today. He was 93 years old. He is known for films like Jaani Dushman, Nagin, Pati Patni Aur Tawaif.
He passed away this morning due to a heart attack.
