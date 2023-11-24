RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Filmmaker Raj Kumar Kohli dies
November 24, 2023  11:59
Veteran film director Raj Kumar Kohli passed away in Mumbai today. He was 93 years old.  He is known for films like Jaani Dushman, Nagin, Pati Patni Aur Tawaif.

He passed away this morning due to a heart attack.
