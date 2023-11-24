RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Email threat to blow up Mumbai airport's T2
November 24, 2023  07:16
Pic: Reuters
Pic: Reuters
The Mumbai International Airport on Thursday received a "threat" email to blow up its Terminal 2, the police said. 

The sender of the email has demanded USD 1 million in Bitcoin within 48 hours to avert the blast. 

"Sahar police have registered a case against an unknown person for sending the threat mail using the email id-quaidacasrol@gmail.com," Mumbai police said. 

According to the police, the mail was sent to the feedback inbox of the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) at around 11 am on Thursday. 

The threat mail read: "Subject: Blast. Text: This is a final warning to your airport. We will blast Terminal 2 within 48 hours unless one million dollars in Bitcoin is transferred to the address. Another alert will be after 24 Hrs." 

A case under the Indian Penal Code sections 385 (putting a person in fear of injury to commit extortion) and 505 (1) (b) (statements made with intent to cause fear or alarm to the public or against public tranquillity) has been registered against an unknown person. Further investigation is underway.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Children Are Tragic Victims Of War
Children Are Tragic Victims Of War

A Palestinian man carries the body of his niece Hanan Kaloob, who was killed in an Israeli strike at the Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza.

Which Way Will Wind Blow In Rajasthan?
Which Way Will Wind Blow In Rajasthan?

All the 200 seats in Rajasthan will vote on Friday, November 25, 2023.

Rinku Steals The Show!
Rinku Steals The Show!

'He has mastered the art of finishing an innings. It's not just about the runs; it's the way he gets them. There's a certain calm and composure about the way he plays his cricket.'

Trapped workers 'performing yoga' awaiting rescue; kin hope for good news'
Trapped workers 'performing yoga' awaiting rescue; kin hope for good news'

Jaymal Singh Negi mentioned that his brother informed him about the trapped men engaging in yoga and exercises inside the tunnel.

SC asks Punjab guv to decide on granting assent to Bills passed by assembly
SC asks Punjab guv to decide on granting assent to Bills passed by assembly

he Punjab government had also sought a judicial declaration that the assembly session held on June 19 and 20 was "legal and that the business transacted by the House is valid".

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances