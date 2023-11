Elon Musk to visit Israel next week

According to the report, Musk will meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his visit.





Musk has come under increasing fire in recent weeks for supposed failures to combat antisemitism on the social media site X, formerly Twitter, which the entrepreneur bought in April 2022, The Jerusalem Post has reported.





The failure to combat antisemitism on the app and comments viewed as anti-Semitic, shared by Musk himself resulted in several advertisers like Apple and Disney cutting off their spending on the microblogging site.





Amid the row over endorsing 'anti-semitic' post on X, the platform owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that the social media platform will file a "thermonuclear lawsuit" against the media watchdog 'Media Matters' alleging that it "completely misrepresented the real user experience" and "undermined free speech".





Earlier this week, Musk announced that X would be donating all revenue from advertising and subscriptions "associated with the war in Gaza" to hospitals in Israel and the Red Cross/Crescent in Gaza. -- ANI

Business tycoon Elon Musk is expected to be in Israel next week, during which he will visit towns near the Gaza border that were attacked by Hamas on October 7, The Jerusalem Post reported citing Hebrew broadcast channel N12.