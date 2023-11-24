RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Amitabh gifts 'Prateeksha' bungalow to daughter Shweta Nanda
November 24, 2023  23:21
Pic: Shweta Bachchan Nanda/Instagram
Actor Amitabh Bachchan has gifted his bungalow in suburban Juhu to his daughter Shweta Nanda, according to official documents. 

The bungalow 'Prateeksha' is valued at more than Rs 50.63 crore. It is said to be the megastar's first property in the city and one among the three bungalows the Bachchan family is known to own in the locality. 

According to the documents accessed from property registration data aggregator Zapkey.com, Bachchan executed the transfer of the bungalow on November 9 as a gift to his daughter and paid Rs 50.65 lakh as stamp duty. 

The bungalow in the Vitthalnagar Cooperative Housing Society is spread over two plots admeasuring 674 square metres and 890.47 square metres, which are collectively valued at over Rs 50.63 crore. 

He also paid a registration fee of Rs 200 for each of the two plots which have been gifted. 

The bigger plot of 890.47 square metres was owned by Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya Bachchan while the smaller plot was solely owned by Amitabh Bachchan. 

A reply from Bachchan's office was awaited. 

Wedding ceremonies of his son Abhishek Bachchan to actor Aishwarya Rai were held in 2007 at the bungalows 'Prateeksha' and 'Jalsa'. 'Janak', the third bungalow in the locality, is used more like an office by the 81-year-old Bollywood actor. 

As per some reports, it is said that the actor's poet father Harivanshrai Bachchan is said to have given the name Prateeksha to the bungalow and the property also features in one of his poems.

-- PTI
