Actor apologises to Trisha Krishnan for sexist remarks





Amid Khan's appearance before the police for an inquiry following the filing of an FIR against him, the actor expressed regret to the police officer upon learning that Krishnan had been deeply upset by his comment.





The well-known Tamil actor Khan, who has essayed villain roles in a multitude of films, said: "Forgive me Trisha, my colleague in the film industry."





In her response, Trisha Krishnan said on X: "To err is human, to forgive is divine." She, however, did not make any direct reference to Khan's apology.





Khan had said days ago that he would not apologise. Also, he had said that his remark had been misconstrued.





In a statement in Chennai, he said he prayed to the Almighty to give him an opportunity to 'bless' Krishnan at the time of her wedding. He also praised women and their role in society.





On November 19, 2023, the actors' association (The South Indian Artistes' Association-SIAA, also known as Nadigar Sangam), strongly condemned actor Khan for his comments against Krishnan and demanded that he make a public apology.





The SIAA had said Khan's comment 'in the name of comedy,' was objectionable and disrespectful against Trisha Krishnan. Also, the reference he had made to two other actresses, Khushbu and Roja, was also objectionable and similar in nature, the actors' body had said.





Following a complaint from the National Commission for Women, the Thousand Light All Women Police had registered an FIR against Khan.

Actor Trisha Krishnan on Friday accepted colleague Mansoor Ali Khan's apology for making a sexist comment about her, apparently ending their public tiff though a police complaint against him remained on the books.