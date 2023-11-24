RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
15 metres separate trapped workers from freedom
November 24, 2023  16:41
Lt General Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd)
Lt General Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd)
Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: Member of the National Disaster Management Authority, Lt General Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd.) says, "Using ground penetrating radar, it has been detected that there is no obstacle for the next 5 meters on our path. We continue to use this to detect obstacles, if any."

Rescue workers were set to begin drilling at the collapsed Silkyara tunnel Friday after putting it on hold for several hours, following a snag that delayed the operation to evacuate 41 men trapped inside for 12 days, officials said. 

 Officials, at an afternoon news briefing, said that the technical problem that stalled the drilling on Wednesday had been set right, and the operation would begin in the next couple of hours. The boring would resume after the another section of steel pipes is welded to the chute already pushed through, they said.

About 15 metres are still to be covered to reach the trapped workers.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Meera Redux: Hema, 75, Is Mirabai Again!
Meera Redux: Hema, 75, Is Mirabai Again!

Modi, Yogi watch Hemaji play Mirabai...

WC final was Cummins' best day with the ball: Labuschagne
WC final was Cummins' best day with the ball: Labuschagne

Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne said he had "never seen" someone bowl like the way Pat Cummins did during the World Cup final against India, which they won by six wickets for a record-extending sixth title.

AIFF's ambitious youth league to kick off next month
AIFF's ambitious youth league to kick off next month

'We will be starting with the U17 league first, followed by the U15 and U13. There will be spotters in most of the games of U13 leagues, to identify talents.'

Dalit man forced to put footwear in mouth for asking salary
Dalit man forced to put footwear in mouth for asking salary

The victim, Nilesh Dalsaniya, lodged a complaint, based on which Morbi city's 'A' division police on Thursday registered a first information report (FIR) against the woman, identified as Vibhuti Patel aka Raniba, and others including her...

China Masters: Satwik-Chirag storm into semifinals
China Masters: Satwik-Chirag storm into semifinals

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stormed into the men's doubles semifinal with a straight-game win over Indonesia's Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin at the China Masters Super 750.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances