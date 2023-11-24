RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


1.3L litres fuel, 200 aid trucks to enter Gaza today
November 24, 2023  09:31
Shoes representing Palestinians killed in this war
In a breakthrough agreement, Egypt announced the daily entry of 200 trucks carrying humanitarian aid, a total of 1,30,000 litres of diesel, and four trucks of gas into the Gaza Strip during a temporary ceasefire starting at 7 am (local time) on Friday, The Times of Israel reported. 

 The highly anticipated deal involves the release of 50 Israeli hostages, primarily women and children, by Hamas over a four-day period, accompanied by the release of 150 Palestinian prisoners. 

 The hostage-and-truce agreement, mediated by Egypt and Qatar, follows the abduction of 240 people by Hamas and other terror groups on October 7 during a violent rampage in southern Israel, resulting in the death of 1,200 people, mostly civilians.

 The negotiations outline a four-day ceasefire, with hostages released in groups daily. The initial release, set for Friday afternoon, involves 13 women and children, as reported by The Times of Israel. -- ANI
