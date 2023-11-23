RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


We are knocking at front door: Tunnel expert Dix
November 23, 2023  11:17
Arnold Dix
International tunnel expert Arnold Dix who is aiding in the rescue process of the 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel on Thursday morning said the operation has progressed significantly and it seems they were "knocking at the front door."

"At the moment, it's like we are there at the front door and we are knocking on it. We know that the guys are there on the other side. I am going to have a look and see what is happening," Dix told reporters.

The international tunneling expert said on Thursday that his promise has always been of bringing all 41 workers back home safe.

-- ANI
