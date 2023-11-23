RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


'Tunnel workers will be rescued by end of...'
November 23, 2023  13:06
Rescuers pack rice for trapped workers
Director General of the National Disaster Response Force, Atul Karwal Thursday said that the multi-agency rescue operations to provide a safe passage to 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi will be completed by the end of the day.

DG NDRF, who reached the Silkyara Tunnel collapse site on Thursday, said while speaking to ANI, "The auger machine has started operating again. We are estimating to send 2-3 pipes of 6 metres inside. Hopefully, by the end of the day, if we do not encounter any obstacles, the rescue operation will be completed..."

The workers are trapped in a 2 km-built portion, which is complete including concrete work that provides safety to the workers. According to rescue teams, the operation involved drilling through the debris to push wide pipes for the trapped workers to walk out through. 

The auger machine, which drills through about 3 metres of debris in an hour, had earlier hit a metal obstruction.

"Our teams are ready, and I hope we will be able to rescue the workers soon," DG Atul Karwal said earlier in the day.

"NDRF is ready for all the consequences that we may have to face. Special equipment is also ready so that we can take the trapped workers out as early as possible. Our teams are ready, and I hope we will be able to rescue the workers soon," NDRF DG Atul Karwal told ANI on Thursday.

Uttarkashi District Magistrate Abhishek Ruhela said on Thursday morning that rescuers have drilled and considerably breached through the debris of the collapsed portion of the Silkyara tunnel to reach closer to the trapped workers.
-- ANI
