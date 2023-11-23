RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Tunnel rescue operation like a war: Lt Gen Hasnain
November 23, 2023  17:45
A member of the National Disaster Management Authority, Lt General (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain on Wednesday said that the rescue operation which is underway at Uttarkashi's Silkyara tunnel where 41 workers remain trapped is like a "war" and no such specific timelines should be assumed by anyone. 

The NDMA member said that this operation is just like a war situation where one keeps guessing about enemy moves. He further mentioned that in this operation 'Himalayan geology' is the enemy. 

 Addressing a press briefing in New Delhi, Syed Ata Hasnain said, "Many experts are giving opinions that they might be rescued today evening, tomorrow morning but remember these operations are like a war. These operations should not be given a timeline. In wars, we don't know how will the enemy react. Here Himalayan geology is our enemy. From which angles the tunnel has collapsed we don't know." 

 Stating that such timelines put pressure on the rescue workforce, Hasnain said, "This is challenging work. To keep expecting that rescue will be done in the next two hours puts pressure on the workforce. This is wrong. In this situation, both the trapped workers and the rescue team are at risk. We have to cater for the safety of both." 

 He further stated that NDRF is rehearsing at the spot of the rescue operations. 

"NDRF DG is himself present there. NDRF is rehearsing the evacuation process for the workers. Government is also providing support in every way possible," he said. 

 However, later to a reporter's question, the NDMA member gave an estimation that the rescue operation can be completed in the next 4 to 5 hours and could be stretched till tomorrow afternoon depending on the situation in the tunnel. -- ANI
