RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Tunnel rescue: Drilling machine faces troubles again
November 23, 2023  20:25
File image
File image
International expert Arnold Dix on Thursday evening said the auger machine drilling through the rubble of the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand is experiencing "some difficulties' again. 

The remark came just hours after drilling to evacuate 41 trapped workers resumed, following a six-hour setback Wednesday night as the American machine encountered an iron girdle. 

It was cut by experts, working in a confined environment, before drilling resumed Thursday. 

Earlier, drilling was put on hold from Friday afternoon to Tuesday night when the machine encountered a hurdle. 

"Right now the auger machine is experiencing some difficulties, for the third time,' Dix said. 

"We have seen this happen before," he reminded. 

He did not elaborate on the nature of "difficulties' this time, and it was not immediately clear that this will lead to any major delay in the rescue operation that has entered its 12th day. 

However, he remained optimistic about the success of the rescue effort. 

He said the work was going on in a cautious manner, as it should. 

Dix, who heads an international consortium of experts in tunnelling, is in Silkyara to offer advice. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Fintechs may shift to secure products after RBI order on consumer loans
Fintechs may shift to secure products after RBI order on consumer loans

Fintech companies believe that the impact of Reserve Bank of India's order last week on unsecured loans will be visible in six to 12 months and prompt them to diversify and strengthen their secured portfolio. Fintechs which source funds...

Fresh formal job creation declines to six-month low, shows EPFO data
Fresh formal job creation declines to six-month low, shows EPFO data

Fresh formal job creation cooled for the second consecutive month to decline to a six-month low in September, signalling a downturn in the labour markets this financial year. The number of new monthly subscribers under the Employees'...

First woman judge of SC Justice Fathima Beevi dies at 96
First woman judge of SC Justice Fathima Beevi dies at 96

Justice Beevi was admitted to the private hospital a few days ago due to age-related ailments and breathed her last on Thursday afternoon around 12.15 pm, an official source said.

Graeme Swann helping group of England spinners ahead of India tour
Graeme Swann helping group of England spinners ahead of India tour

Having been there and done that, Graeme Swann is now mentoring a group of young England spinners, who would feature in a 'Shadow Tour' of India next month with a couple of them in contention to make it to senior team for five-Test...

Demand for workspaces eases on global downturn; shift to office holds hope
Demand for workspaces eases on global downturn; shift to office holds hope

The net leasing of Grade-A commercial office space in India will stagnate this financial year at 32-34 million square feet, with global uncertainties brewing caution among key tenant categories, according to the latest Crisil Ratings...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances