RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Tunnel collapse: Workers may be pulled out today
November 23, 2023  10:11
NDRF personnel at the site
NDRF personnel at the site
Preparations to evacuate the 41 workers trapped in the Silkayara tunnel in Uttarkashi since November 12 are in the final stage, the Uttrakhand Chief Minister's Office said in a press release. 

According to the CMO, preparations to evacuate the workers are in the final stages and the Chief Minister himself is present in Uttarkashi. Meanwhile, medical equipment reached the site as efforts to rescue 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi continued on the 12th day on Thursday. 

 According to officials, the workers are expected to be pulled out from the collapsed tunnel today. The workers have been trapped since November 12, when the under-construction tunnel from Silkyara to Barkot got blocked due to debris falling in a 60-meter stretch on the Silkyara side. 

The operation to rescue 41 workers trapped inside a Uttarakhand tunnel for the past 12 days is in its critical phase. As of midnight, rescue teams had said that about 10 metres of debris separated them from the trapped workers. 

 According to rescue teams, the operation involved drilling through the debris to push wide pipes for the trapped workers to walk out through. The auger machine, which drills through about 3 metres of debris in an hour, had earlier hit a metal obstruction. 

 A 41-bed hospital readied at the Community Health Centre in Chinyalisaur for medical examination and care of trapped workers after they are evacuated from the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi. 

 Rescue workers said the workers would go through a detailed medical examination once they reached the hospital. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Why Is Sara Tendulkar ANGRY?
Why Is Sara Tendulkar ANGRY?

'It is disconcerting to see the misuse of technology as it takes away from the truth and authenticity of the Internet.'

Animal Trailer: Ranbir's Daddy Issues Escalate
Animal Trailer: Ranbir's Daddy Issues Escalate

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's action thriller Animal packs excitement.

'If I don't get it for 12th Fail, there will be another film...'
'If I don't get it for 12th Fail, there will be another film...'

'There can be no bigger compliment than people walking away, carrying the film in their hearts, and thanking you for it.'

I Cracked CAT Six Times, So Can You
I Cracked CAT Six Times, So Can You

Six times CAT topper rediffGURU Patrick Dsouza explains how you can utilise the final days to improve your performance in the CAT exam.

Does India Like Violent Films?
Does India Like Violent Films?

If the trailer is any indication, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal will be one of the most violent films of 2023.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances