Terror threat call turns out to be hoax in Mumbai
November 23, 2023  00:54
Representational image
A call received by the city police which warned of a possible terror strike turned out to be a hoax, an official said on Wednesday. 

The south region control room of Mumbai Police received the call on Tuesday evening, he said. 

The caller, who identified herself as `Sana', claimed that she was in touch with a person from Kashmir, and there was a possibility of a terror strike in the city, the official said. But probe revealed that it was a hoax call, and officials of the Colaba police station are conducting an inquiry, he added.  -- PTI
