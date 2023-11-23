Terror threat call turns out to be hoax in Mumbai

Terror threat call turns out to be hoax in MumbaiNovember 23, 2023 00:54
Representational image
A call received by the city police which warned of a possible terror strike turned out to be a hoax, an official said on Wednesday.
The south region control room of Mumbai Police received the call on Tuesday evening, he said.
The caller, who identified herself as `Sana', claimed that she was in touch with a person from Kashmir, and there was a possibility of a terror strike in the city, the official said. But probe revealed that it was a hoax call, and officials of the Colaba police station are conducting an inquiry, he added. -- PTI
