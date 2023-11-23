RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Sinners at WC final made India lose: Mamata
November 23, 2023  15:28
image
India would have won the cricket World Cup if the final match was played in Kolkata or Mumbai, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed on Thursday.

Addressing party workers at the Netaji Indoor Stadium here, she alleged that attempts were being to "saffronise" the country's cricket team. 

 "They are trying to paint the entire country saffron. We are proud of our Indian players, and I believe that we would have won the World Cup if the finals had taken place in Kolkata or Wankhede (in Mumbai)," she said. "They even tried to saffronise the team by introducing saffron practice jerseys. The players resisted, and as a result, they did not have to wear those jerseys during the matches," she added. 

 Continuing her attack on the BJP, Banerjee said that wherever sinners go, they take along their sins. "The Indian team played so well that they won all the matches in the World Cup, except the one attended by the sinners," she said, without naming anyone.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Will Nadal be back at 2024 Australian Open?
Will Nadal be back at 2024 Australian Open?

Rafael Nadal has not played a competitive match since bowing out in the second round of this year's Australian Open.

Tunnel rescue: 14 hrs to drill, 3 more to take workers out
Tunnel rescue: 14 hrs to drill, 3 more to take workers out

Former advisor to the prime minister's office Bhaskar Khulbe said an iron mesh thad had come in the path of the drilling machine creating an escape passage for the workers was removed in the morning but has delayed the rescue operation...

New regulations to tackle deepfakes soon: Govt
New regulations to tackle deepfakes soon: Govt

The minister, who met social media platforms on the deepfake issue on Thursday, said that companies have agreed on the need for clear actionable work in areas such as detection, prevention, strengthening of reporting mechanism, and...

Former West Indies player Samuels banned for 6 years
Former West Indies player Samuels banned for 6 years

Marlon Samuels was found guilty of breaching the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) Anti-Corruption Code while playing in the Abu Dhabi T10 league in 2019.

How Do Star Kids Compare With Stars?
How Do Star Kids Compare With Stars?

With an endless number of star kid debuts in the offing, we thought of looking at how this decade's brigade compares to their mums, dads, uncles or siblings.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances