Sharad Pawar faction MP Amol Kolhe meets deputy CM Ajit
November 23, 2023  19:56
Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar
Amol Kolhe, a Lok Sabha member belonging to the Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party, on Thursday sparked speculation as he met Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister and rival NCP group leader Ajit Pawar at the state government headquarters `Mantralaya' in Mumbai. 

Kolhe later told reporters that he discussed two major investment projects in Shirur, his Lok Sabha constituency in Pune district, during the meeting. 

"There are two key projects in my constituency, the Pune-Nashik railway line and Indrayani Medicity where 27 types of hospitals will be set up under one roof. Ajit Pawar had played a crucial role regarding these projects when the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was in power in the state," the actor-turned-MP said. 

He, however, refused to comment on the ongoing tussle between the factions led by Ajit Pawar and his uncle Sharad Pawar for the control of the NCP which has also landed before the Election Commission. 

"Can not comment on it. I am nowhere involved in the process," Kolhe said. -- PTI
