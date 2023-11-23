RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Setback at Silkyara tunnel, drilling put on hold again
November 23, 2023  20:55
image
Drilling through the rubble of the collapsed Silkyara tunnel was put on hold again Thursday after the platform on which the equipment is mounted developed some cracks, in yet another setback to the effort to rescue the 41 workers trapped inside. 

The rescue workers will "stabilise' the platform on which the 25-tonne auger machine is mounted before drilling is resumed, officials said. 

Sections of steel pipes were being inserted through the rubble of the collapsed portion for the workers, trapped for 11 days, to be brought out. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Fintechs may shift to secure products after RBI order on consumer loans
Fintechs may shift to secure products after RBI order on consumer loans

Fintech companies believe that the impact of Reserve Bank of India's order last week on unsecured loans will be visible in six to 12 months and prompt them to diversify and strengthen their secured portfolio. Fintechs which source funds...

Fresh formal job creation declines to six-month low, shows EPFO data
Fresh formal job creation declines to six-month low, shows EPFO data

Fresh formal job creation cooled for the second consecutive month to decline to a six-month low in September, signalling a downturn in the labour markets this financial year. The number of new monthly subscribers under the Employees'...

First woman judge of SC Justice Fathima Beevi dies at 96
First woman judge of SC Justice Fathima Beevi dies at 96

Justice Beevi was admitted to the private hospital a few days ago due to age-related ailments and breathed her last on Thursday afternoon around 12.15 pm, an official source said.

Graeme Swann helping group of England spinners ahead of India tour
Graeme Swann helping group of England spinners ahead of India tour

Having been there and done that, Graeme Swann is now mentoring a group of young England spinners, who would feature in a 'Shadow Tour' of India next month with a couple of them in contention to make it to senior team for five-Test...

Demand for workspaces eases on global downturn; shift to office holds hope
Demand for workspaces eases on global downturn; shift to office holds hope

The net leasing of Grade-A commercial office space in India will stagnate this financial year at 32-34 million square feet, with global uncertainties brewing caution among key tenant categories, according to the latest Crisil Ratings...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances