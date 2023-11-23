Setback at Silkyara tunnel, drilling put on hold again

Setback at Silkyara tunnel, drilling put on hold againNovember 23, 2023 20:55
Drilling through the rubble of the collapsed Silkyara tunnel was put on hold again Thursday after the platform on which the equipment is mounted developed some cracks, in yet another setback to the effort to rescue the 41 workers trapped inside.
The rescue workers will "stabilise' the platform on which the 25-tonne auger machine is mounted before drilling is resumed, officials said.
Sections of steel pipes were being inserted through the rubble of the collapsed portion for the workers, trapped for 11 days, to be brought out. -- PTI
