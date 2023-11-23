RPF killer cop files mental illness bail plea





The accused who was dismissed from service and currently in judicial custody in his bail plea filed through lawyers Amit Mishra and Pankaj Ghildiyal, has claimed that he is suffering from mental illness.





"The accused was suffering from mental disease. He lived in an imaginary and delusional world and suffered from neurological and psychological issues," advocate Amit Mishra said.





The court has directed the prosecution to file a reply to the plea.





"It will be heard on December 1," advocate Mishra said.





The police has however opposed the bail plea of the dismissed RPF constable. Four railway passengers, including an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Railway Protection Force, were shot dead allegedly by the RPF jawan onboard the Mumbai-Jaipur Superfast Express after it crossed Palghar Station in Maharashtra on July 31. -- ANI

