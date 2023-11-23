RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Previous BJP govt decision to give Shivakumar assets case to CBI not as per law: K'taka cabinet
November 23, 2023  23:07
The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday held that the previous BJP government's decision to accord sanction to the CBI to prosecute deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in a disproportionate assets case against him was not in accordance with law. 

"The cabinet held that keeping in view the opinions of the old Advocate General and new Advocate General, bypassing and overlooking the speaker, the decision that was taken was not in accordance with law," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil told reporters after the cabinet meeting. 

Without sharing additional details, he said, "Orders will be issued in a couple of days." 

According to official sources, Shivakumar was not part of the cabinet meeting. 

The high court of Karnataka on Wednesday adjourned to November 29 the hearing of the appeal filed by Shivakumar against the sanction accorded by the previous government to the CBI to prosecute him in a disproportionate assets case. -- PTI
