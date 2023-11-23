RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Plea for review of same-sex marriages verdict mentioned in SC
November 23, 2023  11:53
image
A petition seeking review of the October 17 verdict refusing to accord legal recognition to same-sex marriages was on Thursday mentioned before the Supreme Court for an open court hearing. 

 A bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the submissions of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for one of the petitioners, that the review plea needed to be heard in open court to redress the grievances of those seeking validation of same-sex marriages. The bench also comprised Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

"I have not examined the (review) petition. Let me circulate it (among judges of that constitution bench)," the CJI said. 

 All the judges of the constitution bench were of the view that there was some kind of discrimination against queer persons and hence they needed relief as well, Rohatgi said. 

 According to the apex court registry, the review plea was listed for consideration on November 28, he said. In the first week of November, one of the petitioners had moved the top court seeking a review of the October 17 judgement.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Is Your Partner Toxic Or Are You Judgmental?
Is Your Partner Toxic Or Are You Judgmental?

Relationship coaches help you decode toxic behaviour and how it can potentially damage your mental health and your relationship with your partner.

Why Oppenheimer Liked Hinduism
Why Oppenheimer Liked Hinduism

'Hinduism meshed with his sense that the world was paradoxical and puzzling.'

Coming Soon: More Auto Exits From India
Coming Soon: More Auto Exits From India

Of the 15 car manufacturing companies in India, eight have a market share of below 2 per cent, raising questions about their long-term future in a competitive market that has already seen Ford Motors and General Motors slam the door on...

'The Himalayas always surprise you'
'The Himalayas always surprise you'

'You don't know what you are going to encounter every 10-20 metres.' 'These mountains are unpredictable.'

'I am not a star's daughter'
'I am not a star's daughter'

'Until I was 25, nobody even knew if I existed.'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances