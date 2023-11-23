Over 10 months after SC collegium reiterated his name, advocate Sundaresan made HC judge

Over 10 months after SC collegium reiterated his name, advocate Sundaresan made HC judgeNovember 23, 2023 21:16
Over 10 months after the Supreme Court collegium reiterated his name, advocate Somasekhar Sundaresan was on Thursday appointed as an additional judge of the Bombay high court.
Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced the appointment of Sundaresan on X and extended his best wishes.
After Thursday's appointment, the names still pending with the government are of advocate Saurabh Kirpal for Delhi high court, Amitabh Banerjee and Shakya Sen for Calcutta high court, and John Satyan for Madras high court.
In October 2021, the collegium of Bombay high court had recommended the name of Sundaresan.
In February 2022, the SC collegium recommended his name for appointment as a judge of the Bombay high court.
On November 25, 2022, the government had sought reconsideration of the recommendation on the ground that he had aired his views on social media on several issues which were the subject matter of consideration before the courts.
"Having considered the objection to the candidature of Somasekhar Sundaresan, the collegium is of the view that the views on social media attributed to the candidate do not furnish any foundation to infer that he is biased. The issues on which opinions have been attributed to the candidate are in the public domain and have been extensively deliberated upon in the print and electronic media," the SC collegium had said on January 18 while reiterating his name. -- PTI
