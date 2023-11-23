RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
New regulation to tackle deepfakes soon: Govt
November 23, 2023  12:46
image
Terming deepfakes as a new threat to democracy, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said that the government will come up with new regulations soon to tackle deepfakes. 

 The minister, who met social media platforms on the deepfake issue on Thursday, said that companies have agreed on the need for clear actionable work in areas such as detection, prevention, strengthening of reporting mechanism, and raising user awareness. 

 "We will start drafting regulation today itself, and within a short time we will have a new set of regulations for deepfakes ... this could be in the form of amending existing framework or bringing new rules, or new law," Vaishnaw told reporters. 

 Deepfakes have emerged as a new threat to democracy, the minister said. "We will have our next meeting in the first week of December...that will be on follow-up action on today's decisions, and also on what should be included in the draft regulation," Vaishnaw said. 

 Deepfakes refer to synthetic or doctored media that is digitally manipulated and altered to convincingly misrepresent or impersonate someone, using a form of artificial intelligence. 

 Recently, several 'deepfake' videos targeting leading actors went viral, sparking public outrage and raising concerns over the misuse of technology and tools for creating doctored content and fake narratives. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Former West Indies player Samuels banned for 6 years
Former West Indies player Samuels banned for 6 years

Marlon Samuels was found guilty of breaching the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) Anti-Corruption Code while playing in the Abu Dhabi T10 league in 2019.

Thanksgiving Recipe: Pumpkin Cheese Tart
Thanksgiving Recipe: Pumpkin Cheese Tart

It's that time of year again when you can celebrate with a pumpkin pie, one of the most unsung of desserts.

Awesome Journey To Abode Of The Clouds
Awesome Journey To Abode Of The Clouds

Meghalaya offers more beauty and adventure than you could dream of.

'It Seems God Had Other Plans'
'It Seems God Had Other Plans'

'Dealing with this setback is tough, but we hold onto faith, believing in the journey ahead.'

The Battle Of The Moustache
The Battle Of The Moustache

A couple of glimpses from the moustache competition at the camel fair in Pushkar on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances