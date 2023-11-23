RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Murder accused facing Interpol Red Notice brought back from Saudi Arabia
November 23, 2023  18:49
image
A murder accused facing an Interpol Red Notice was brought back from Saudi Arabia on Thursday in an operation coordinated by the Central Bureau of Investigation, officials said. 

Sudheesh Ramachandran was wanted by the Kerala Police in a 2006 murder case registered at the Thumba Police Station in Thiruvanathapuram, they said. 

The Red Notice was issued against him on May 26, 2021, on the request of the Kerala police. 

The notice is issued by the Interpol on the request of a member country to detain a fugitive located in a foreign jurisdiction. 

Ramachandran, who was absconding for several years, was located in Saudi Arabia by the Global Operation Centre of the CBI which was coordinating with the Interpol. 

"With the close assistance of INTERPOL NCB - Riyadh, he was returned on November 23, 2023 from Saudi Arabia to India by a team from Kerala police," according to a statement issued by the CBI. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Home guard killed, 4 policemen hurt as Nihangs open fire
Home guard killed, 4 policemen hurt as Nihangs open fire

The incident took place when the policemen went to arrest some Nihangs (Sikhs armed with traditional weapons) in Sultanpur Lodhi in a case registered against them, said a senior police official over the phone.

Day 2 of Rajouri encounter: 2 Lashkar terrorists killed
Day 2 of Rajouri encounter: 2 Lashkar terrorists killed

Two terrorists, including a top Lashkar-e-Tayiba (LeT) commander trained in Afghanistan, were killed in a gunfight with security forces on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said.

'World Cup Loss Still Stings Deeply'
'World Cup Loss Still Stings Deeply'

Mohammed Siraj and KL Rahul react after World Cup heartbreak

Average housing prices rise 13-33% in past 3 yrs
Average housing prices rise 13-33% in past 3 yrs

Average housing prices have increased in the range of 13-33 per cent in the last three years across seven major cities on high demand, according to real estate consultant Anarock. Hyderabad's Gachibowli recorded the highest 33 per cent...

Deepfakes a threat to democracy, will clamp down, says govt
Deepfakes a threat to democracy, will clamp down, says govt

The government is planning new regulations that may impose penalties on both the creator and the platform hosting deepfakes, as it looks to clamp down on what IT and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishaw described as "a threat to democracy".

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances