RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Mizoram NGO body to meet EC seeking change in counting day
November 23, 2023  19:29
image
A delegation of Mizoram NGO Coordination Committee, an umbrella body of major civil society and student organisations, has left for Delhi with a hope to meet Election Commission officials for rescheduling the day for counting of votes for state assembly polls. 

The ECI has fixed December 3 as the day for counting of votes for five states -- Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana. 

As December 3 is a Sunday, all major political parties of the Christian-majority state, civil society organisations and others had urged the poll panel to change the day as it will clash with church programmes. 

The EC, however, stuck to its decision saying counting, unlike polling, does not involve common people and they are free to do what they like on that day. 

The six-member delegation of the NGOCC has left for Delhi, though it has no appointment with any EC official. 

"Although we don't have a prior appointment with the Election Commission, we have been advised (by a section of officials) to reach Delhi and try to meet the EC officials on Friday. We can't wait for an appointment," Malsawmliana, the general secretary of the Central Young Mizo Association, said. 

The CYMA is a constituent of the NGOCC while Malsawmliana is one of the six people who are going to Delhi. 

Malsawmliana expressed hope that the meeting would come out positive. 

CYMA president Lalhmachhuana said that they would try to meet the chief election commissioner and request him to reschedule the counting date. 

Polling for the 40-member Mizoram assembly was held on November 7. 

More than 80 per cent of over 8.57 lakh voters cast their votes to decide the fate of 174 candidates. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Home guard killed, 4 policemen hurt as Nihangs open fire
Home guard killed, 4 policemen hurt as Nihangs open fire

The incident took place when the policemen went to arrest some Nihangs (Sikhs armed with traditional weapons) in Sultanpur Lodhi in a case registered against them, said a senior police official over the phone.

Day 2 of Rajouri encounter: 2 Lashkar terrorists killed
Day 2 of Rajouri encounter: 2 Lashkar terrorists killed

Two terrorists, including a top Lashkar-e-Tayiba (LeT) commander trained in Afghanistan, were killed in a gunfight with security forces on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said.

'World Cup Loss Still Stings Deeply'
'World Cup Loss Still Stings Deeply'

Mohammed Siraj and KL Rahul react after World Cup heartbreak

Average housing prices rise 13-33% in past 3 yrs
Average housing prices rise 13-33% in past 3 yrs

Average housing prices have increased in the range of 13-33 per cent in the last three years across seven major cities on high demand, according to real estate consultant Anarock. Hyderabad's Gachibowli recorded the highest 33 per cent...

Deepfakes a threat to democracy, will clamp down, says govt
Deepfakes a threat to democracy, will clamp down, says govt

The government is planning new regulations that may impose penalties on both the creator and the platform hosting deepfakes, as it looks to clamp down on what IT and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishaw described as "a threat to democracy".

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances