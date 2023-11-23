RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Mamata breaks her silence, Mahua will become...
November 23, 2023  16:36
image
Breaking her silence on the "cash-for-query" allegation against TMC MP Mahua Moitra, party chief Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that plans were in the works to expel her from Parliament but any such action would help the lawmaker from Krishnanagar ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Last week, Moitra, who is facing recommendations for expulsion from Lok Sabha, was tasked with strengthening the party's organisation in Nadia district, in a clear message of support from the TMC.

"Now, they are planning to expel Mahua (from Parliament). She will become more popular as a result. Whatever she used to say inside (Parliament), she will now say those things outside. Would anyone do something like this three months before the elections if he is not stupid?" Banerjee said, addressing a special session of the party at the Netaji Indoor Stadium.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had forwarded a complaint against the Trinamool Congress member by lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, accusing her of taking bribes for asking questions in the House at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee, headed by BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar, submitted its report on the allegation against Moitra to the speaker's office earlier this month.

The report, adopted by a majority in the Committee, recommended Moitra's expulsion from the House, accusing her of accepting "illegal gratifications" to raise questions in Parliament at the behest of the businessman. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

New illness spreading in China, WHO seeks info
New illness spreading in China, WHO seeks info

World Health Organisation (WHO) has sought more information from Beijing on information about an outbreak of pneumonia in northern China that appears to be mostly affecting children, Al Jazeera reported.

Will Nadal be back at 2024 Australian Open?
Will Nadal be back at 2024 Australian Open?

Rafael Nadal has not played a competitive match since bowing out in the second round of this year's Australian Open.

Tunnel rescue: 14 hrs to drill, 3 more to take workers out
Tunnel rescue: 14 hrs to drill, 3 more to take workers out

Former advisor to the prime minister's office Bhaskar Khulbe said an iron mesh thad had come in the path of the drilling machine creating an escape passage for the workers was removed in the morning but has delayed the rescue operation...

New regulations to tackle deepfakes soon: Govt
New regulations to tackle deepfakes soon: Govt

The minister, who met social media platforms on the deepfake issue on Thursday, said that companies have agreed on the need for clear actionable work in areas such as detection, prevention, strengthening of reporting mechanism, and...

Former West Indies player Samuels banned for 6 years
Former West Indies player Samuels banned for 6 years

Marlon Samuels was found guilty of breaching the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) Anti-Corruption Code while playing in the Abu Dhabi T10 league in 2019.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances